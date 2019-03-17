Joseph Bonn Sells 10,041 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.44. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 641.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 108.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 167,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXFR. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

