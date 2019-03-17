John Slack-Smith Purchases 45,000 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider John Slack-Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$171,900.00 ($121,914.89).

John Slack-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Slack-Smith 45,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock.

Shares of ASX HVN opened at A$3.77 ($2.67) on Friday. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$2.99 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. Harvey Norman’s payout ratio is 85.96%.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

