Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 18,889 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 18,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $158,856.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,254.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 7,600 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $61,408.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,600 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $127,608.00.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.90 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/jewett-cameron-trading-company-ltd-jctcf-insider-michael-charles-nasser-sells-18889-shares.html.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.