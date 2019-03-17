Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 18,889 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 18,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $158,856.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,254.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 7,600 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $61,408.00.
- On Tuesday, December 18th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,600 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $127,608.00.
NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.90 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.43.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.
Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.