Jay Francis Murray Sells 3,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$12,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,071.11.

Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$37.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.81 million.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/jay-francis-murray-sells-3000-shares-of-ballard-power-systems-bld-stock.html.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.