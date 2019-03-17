James Fazzino Acquires 30,751 Shares of APA Group (APA) Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA) insider James Fazzino purchased 30,751 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.76 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of A$300,099.01 ($212,836.18).

APA stock opened at A$9.87 ($7.00) on Friday. APA Group has a 12-month low of A$7.59 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of A$10.29 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 38.71.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

