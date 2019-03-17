James Clark Griffiths Sells 2,000 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director James Clark Griffiths sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at C$570,326.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$48.40 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$35.76 and a 12-month high of C$42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

