James Blome Sells 2,582 Shares of Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO James Blome sold 2,582 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $42,809.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 133,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,071. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.78. Calyxt Inc has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $22.32.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 11,820.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Calyxt from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 149,898 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 84.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 179,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/james-blome-sells-2582-shares-of-calyxt-inc-clxt-stock.html.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.