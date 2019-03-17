Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 37,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $137.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

