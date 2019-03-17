ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) Holdings Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,498,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,156,000 after buying an additional 1,335,683 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 951,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 151,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,892,000.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

