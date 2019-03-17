iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,484,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,168,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,227 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 804.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 916,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,088,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,811,000 after purchasing an additional 763,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $110.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

