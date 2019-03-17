iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,040,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF

BATS:ACWV opened at $88.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

