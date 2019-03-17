iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) Stake Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30,520.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11,677.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,348,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,856 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 784,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 589.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $29.61 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

