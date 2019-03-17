Iqvia (IQV) and CBA Florida (CBAI) Critical Comparison

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) and CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Iqvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Iqvia has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBA Florida has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iqvia and CBA Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iqvia 2.49% 14.25% 4.78% CBA Florida N/A -21.99% -18.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iqvia and CBA Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iqvia 0 2 12 2 3.00 CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iqvia currently has a consensus price target of $146.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Iqvia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iqvia is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iqvia and CBA Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iqvia $10.41 million 2,689.19 $259.00 million $5.12 27.64 CBA Florida N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than CBA Florida.

Summary

Iqvia beats CBA Florida on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

CBA Florida Company Profile

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

