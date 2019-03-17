Invitation Homes (INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.00

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 41407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Invitation Homes had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 226.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,006,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $69,745,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,874,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,679.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,256,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,275,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,906 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

