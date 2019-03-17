Investors Sell Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)

Investors sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading on Friday. $186.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,890.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,704.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $1.12 for the day and closed at $102.44

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,676.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,958,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 73,379,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,298,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,011,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,750,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

