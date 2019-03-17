Investors Buy Shares of Illinois Tool Works (ITW) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on weakness during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $307.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $253.14 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Illinois Tool Works had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Illinois Tool Works traded down ($1.72) for the day and closed at $143.18Specifically, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

