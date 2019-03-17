Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.57 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

