Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,922,706 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 15th total of 33,667,488 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,664,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 34,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.0949 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

