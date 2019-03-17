Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

