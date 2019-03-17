Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $558.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.57 and a 1 year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.40.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $114,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,349,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

