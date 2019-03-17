Intuit Inc. (INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Intuit reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $258.13. 3,464,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $259.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,259 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,484. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.