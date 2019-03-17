Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.45. Approximately 600,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 166,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.01.

ITP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Stock Price Down 2.9%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/intertape-polymer-group-itp-stock-price-down-2-9.html.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.