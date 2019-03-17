Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,779,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after buying an additional 1,550,708 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 135,496 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 503,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of IPG opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $130,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

