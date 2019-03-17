Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 821,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,574. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,653,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 926,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,141,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,451,000 after buying an additional 572,857 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

