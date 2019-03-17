InspireMD’s (NSPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NSPR stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

