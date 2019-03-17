InspireMD (NSPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 1,327,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,441. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

