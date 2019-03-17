Insider Selling: Wpp Plc (WPP) Insider Sells 12,823 Shares of Stock

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective (down from GBX 1,175 ($15.35)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price objective on shares of WPP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,153.17 ($15.07).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

