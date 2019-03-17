Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CFO Sells $1,392,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CFO Paul Yee sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $32.00 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 857.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 246.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

