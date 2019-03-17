Insider Selling: Care.com Inc (CRCM) CTO Sells 6,614 Shares of Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) CTO David Krupinski sold 6,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $131,949.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Care.com stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Care.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Care.com by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 932,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Care.com during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Care.com to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

