Insider Selling: Alkermes Plc (ALKS) SVP Sells $826,250.00 in Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

