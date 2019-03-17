Insider Buying: TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,294 Shares of Stock

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,294 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $33,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TST stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Friday. 242,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,582. TheStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.02.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TheStreet had a net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TheStreet, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,859 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a research report on Wednesday.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

