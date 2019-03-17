Insider Buying: TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,294 Shares of Stock

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,294 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $33,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TST stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Friday. 242,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,582. TheStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.02.
TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TheStreet had a net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TheStreet, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a research report on Wednesday.
TheStreet Company Profile
TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.
