Insider Buying: Stepan (SCL) CFO Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.87 per share, for a total transaction of $18,174.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $63,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Luis Rojo bought 100 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,017.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Luis Rojo bought 400 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,488.00.

SCL stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 202,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,191. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $35,800,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $14,000,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $7,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,901,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/insider-buying-stepan-scl-cfo-buys-200-shares-of-stock.html.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.