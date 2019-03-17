Insider Buying: RMA Global Ltd (RMY) Insider Buys A$105,000.00 in Stock

RMA Global Ltd (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams acquired 500,000 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($74,468.09).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, David Williams acquired 212,673 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$43,810.64 ($31,071.37).

On Monday, March 4th, David Williams acquired 55,120 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,354.72 ($8,052.99).

RMY opened at A$0.20 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47. RMA Global Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of A$0.30 ($0.21).

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. Its platform offers data on active residential property listings; sale results for real estate agents; and reviews from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. The company's platform enables homeowners to search for, shortlist, and engage the right agent to sell their property; buyers to help find and follow leading agents who are selling the types of properties they want to buy; and real estate agents and agencies to demonstrate experience and sales ability to prospective vendors.

