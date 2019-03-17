Insider Buying: Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Director Purchases $24,848.46 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Gary Wimberly purchased 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,848.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,132.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,888. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $955.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,432,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $16,247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 314,397 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $6,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

