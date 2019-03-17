Insider Buying: Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Director Buys 23,100 Shares of Stock

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $399,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,697.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CAPL opened at $17.68 on Friday. Crossamerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a PE ratio of 160.73, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $547.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,909.09%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

