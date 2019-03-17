INO COIN Hits Market Cap of $17.85 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00022133 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00393149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.01702582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00236008 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004876 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

