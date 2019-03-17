Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $567.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

