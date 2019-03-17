Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded Ingersoll-Rand to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.08.

Shares of IR opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,403,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,550,000 after purchasing an additional 901,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,427,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,427,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,645,000 after buying an additional 838,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after buying an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

