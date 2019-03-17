Information Services Group (III) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

III stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 196,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,340,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 265,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $23,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

