Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) versus DSP Group (DSPG) Financial Analysis

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both electronic technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91 DSP Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DSP Group $117.44 million 2.73 -$1.95 million $0.23 61.61

Infineon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A DSP Group -1.67% 3.78% 3.00%

Summary

DSP Group beats Infineon Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, IoT and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.