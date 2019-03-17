Imperial Oil (IMO) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.15.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 554.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $1,405,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.