Imperial Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

