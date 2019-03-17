IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.41 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 7% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $90,503.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cashierest and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $705.99 or 0.17407139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051047 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,815,674 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Allbit, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, OEX, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

