IHI CORP/ADR (IHICY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IHICY. ValuEngine downgraded IHI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHI CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get IHI CORP/ADR alerts:

IHICY stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IHI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.