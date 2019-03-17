Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,560.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,560.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

