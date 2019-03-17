IDOL COIN Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. IDOL COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDOL COIN has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One IDOL COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IDOL COIN Token Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for IDOL COIN is idolco.in/en . IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDOL COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

