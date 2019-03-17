ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $363,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,899.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.94 and a 12-month high of $321.70. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

