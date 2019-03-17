ICOBID Hits Market Capitalization of $4,235.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICOBID has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. ICOBID has a total market cap of $4,235.00 and $0.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICOBID alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,643.05 or 3.88854407 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00122434 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001545 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOBID (CRYPTO:ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICOBID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOBID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.