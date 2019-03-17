iBTC (IBTC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. iBTC has a market cap of $13,192.00 and $88.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iBTC has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iBTC token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00394022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.01701701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00234597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004881 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,847,830 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

