IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

